Siva Sivani Degree College opens new branch in Somajiguda, expanding legacy of excellence

Siva Sivani Degree College, part of the esteemed Siva Sivani Group of Institutions, inaugurated its new campus in Somajiguda, Hyderabad, marking 64 years of educational excellence. The event, graced by MP S Niranjan Reddy and MLA Y. Srinivas Reddy, celebrated the institution’s commitment to value-based, student-centric education.

President S. Aarathy announced key programs like UPSC coaching, merit scholarships, and corporate immersion for BBA students. Principal V. Sarika Raj emphasised inclusive, innovation-driven learning. Offering courses in BBA, B. Com, B.Sc. (AI/ML), and BCA, the new branch strengthens the college’s mission to empower future-ready graduates across Telangana.

