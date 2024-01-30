  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Slaughter houses, meat shops to be shut today

Slaughter houses, meat shops to be shut today
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: All the slaughter houses and retail meat and beef shops in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits will be closed today,...

Hyderabad: All the slaughter houses and retail meat and beef shops in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits will be closed today, in view of Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary.

In this regard, GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose requested the three police Commissionerates falling under the GHMC jurisdictions to instruct the officers concerned to extend necessary co-operation to the municipal staff in carrying out the orders.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X