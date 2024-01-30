Live
Slaughter houses, meat shops to be shut today
Hyderabad: All the slaughter houses and retail meat and beef shops in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits will be closed today, in view of Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary.
In this regard, GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose requested the three police Commissionerates falling under the GHMC jurisdictions to instruct the officers concerned to extend necessary co-operation to the municipal staff in carrying out the orders.
