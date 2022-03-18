South Central Railway nets whopping Rs 10,000 cr revenue through freight loading

Hyderabad: Overcoming the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the South Central Railway has crossed a major milestone in freight revenue in the current financial year. The zone has recorded a whopping Rs 10,000 crores in freight revenue for the year 2021-22, from April 2021 upto March 17 by loading 112.51 Million Tonnes (MTs). SCR's conscious efforts in capturing new traffic and in improving the existing traffic have resulted in the achievement of this endeavor.

According to SCR, the growth in freight loading has been across the entire freight segment, with all commodities witnessing higher loading levels. The relentless efforts of SCR officials to attract freight business towards Railways combined with continuous monitoring of the movement of freight trains has helped in increasing17.7 percent in revenue and 17.3 percent in loading as compared to the previous financial year.

Sanjeev Kishore, SCR General Manager appreciated the SCR team for their committed efforts in registering the best freight loading figures.