Sphoorthy Engineering College NCC Promotes Wellness on World Health Day

On April 7, 2025, Sphoorthy Engineering College NCC marked World Health Day with a tree plantation drive and a Yoga and Fitness session, embracing the theme ‘Healthy Beginnings and Hopeful Futures.’

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from 45 cadets, students, faculty heads, and Secretary S Jagan Mohan Reddy. Addressing the gathering, he emphasized the irreplaceable value of health and encouraged dedicating two hours daily to fitness.

Cadets planted saplings and practiced yoga under Assistant Professor Yellamanda’s guidance. The initiative aimed to foster a culture of wellness and environmental responsibility among the youth and community.

