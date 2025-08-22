Sphoorthy Engineering College Secures

Sphoorthy Engineering College (Autonomous), Hyderabad, successfully conducted an On-Campus Placement Drive with Infinite Computer Solutions on 16th August 2025, resulting in 46 students being selected for roles as Software Trainees and Associate Software Developers with a package of ₹4.5 LPA.

The drive catered to outgoing batches of 2025 and 2026. Secretary and Correspondent Shri S. Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated the students, encouraging them to excel in their careers.

Principal Dr. Giridhar Akulu, Chief Coordinator Dr. C. Lakshmi Nath, Placement Team, and company HRs commended the students’ performance, marking the event as a proud milestone for the institution’s placement success.