Sri Chaitanya students excel in NEET-2025
Hyderabad: In NEET-2025 results, Sri Chaitanya continued its supremacy, clinching the All India 1st rank alongside 3rd, 5th, 6th, and 11th ranks in the open category.
All India Category1st Rank KAVISH (App No; 250411147966*- OBC), All India Open Category 5th Rank Divya (App No. 250410401431*), All India Open Category 6th Mohammad Sameer (App No:250410822821*), All India Open Category 8th Rank Banothu Deeraj Kumar (App No; 250410546302*), All India Open Category 10th Rank Mangari Varun (App No; 250410102078*), have secured remarkable scores. In addition, it secured Below 10 All India Ranks (All category) 5, Below 100 All India Ranks (Open Category) 19, Below 100 All India Ranks (All category) 56, Below 1000 All India Ranks (Open Category) 98.
Sushma Boppana, Academic CEO of Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions and Founder-Director of Infinity Learn, attributed these remarkable results to the institution’s commitment to delivering quality education through both online and offline modes, supported by top-notch faculty across the nation. She emphasised the pivotal role of meticulously designed programs, micro-schedules, internal exams, and ranking systems in achieving such outstanding outcome.