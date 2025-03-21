  • Menu
Sridevi Women’s Engg College inks MoU with French varsity

Rangareddy: A global education summit organised recently by the Sridevi Women’s Engineering College (SWEC) has drawn a number of prestigious...

Rangareddy: A global education summit organised recently by the Sridevi Women’s Engineering College (SWEC) has drawn a number of prestigious universities to a common academic platform aimed at sharing ideas and innovations in the field of education.

The summit was organised in collaboration with Sain Educational Services Pvt Ltd that saw the presence of representatives from Universities mainly from the UK, Australia and America. Realising the importance of sharing ideas and innovations to have more people-friendly technological discoveries, this summit went on to see SWEC ink a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ecole De Commerce De Lyon University of France.

Universities that turned up to the academic event included Central Michigan University (USA), University of Akron (USA), Murdoch University (Australia) and University College Birmingham (UK), besides others.

The inaugural ceremony was presided over by Principal Dr A Narmada, Dean Academics, Dr Sivanagi Reddy, Dean Admissions, Dr S Jagadeesh, Dean Alumni, Dr KC Ravikumar and Dean Media and PR Dr Narendra Kumar.

Dr N Shreenivas, Director of Sain Educational Services, played a key role in bringing the universities to a platform with a goal to discuss and design ideas, share the innovative knowledge and hands on academic experiences to shape the academic field.

