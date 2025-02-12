Live
- T-SAT hosts motivational prog for Class X students
- Household borrowing falls further in January amid regulations in South Korea
- B'desh hopes of Yunus-PM Modi meet during BIMSTEC summit
- Operation Chaturbhuj Monitors Devotees on Magh Purnima; ICCC Sets Up Safety Measures
- RBI to inject Rs 2.5 lakh crore to enhance liquidity in banking system
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 12 February, 2025
- J&K L-G to chair high-level security meet in Srinagar today
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today slashes check the rates on 12 February, 2025
- Acharya Satyendra Das' demise an irreparable loss to spiritual world: CM Yogi
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today slashes check the rates on 12 February, 2025
Just In
Srila Prabhupada conferred with ‘Vishwa Guru’ title
Highlights
During the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, AC Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, Founder-Acharya of ISKCON and Worldwide Hare Krishna Movement, was honoured with the title of ‘Vishwa Guru’ by the Akhila Bharatiya Akhara Parishad.
Hyderabad: During the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, AC Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, Founder-Acharya of ISKCON and Worldwide Hare Krishna Movement, was honoured with the title of ‘Vishwa Guru’ by the Akhila Bharatiya Akhara Parishad.
Srila Prabhupada is the first and only personality to receive this title in history. Speaking on the occasion, Madhu Pandit Dasa said, “It brings me and the entire ISKCON community immense joy and happiness to see that Srila Prabhupada, our Acharya, has been offered the title of ‘Vishwa Guru’ on the auspicious occasion of Sri Nityananda Trayodashi, in the divine atmosphere of Maha Kumbh Mela”.
Next Story