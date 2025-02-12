Srila Prabhupada conferred with ‘Vishwa Guru’ title

Hyderabad: During the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, AC Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, Founder-Acharya of ISKCON and Worldwide Hare Krishna Movement, was honoured with the title of ‘Vishwa Guru’ by the Akhila Bharatiya Akhara Parishad.

Srila Prabhupada is the first and only personality to receive this title in history. Speaking on the occasion, Madhu Pandit Dasa said, “It brings me and the entire ISKCON community immense joy and happiness to see that Srila Prabhupada, our Acharya, has been offered the title of ‘Vishwa Guru’ on the auspicious occasion of Sri Nityananda Trayodashi, in the divine atmosphere of Maha Kumbh Mela”.