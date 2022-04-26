Stage set for lavish Iftar parties in Dubai

Hyderabad: Dubai is all set to welcome Ramzan festivities with great fervour. It's that time of the year when streets are bustling with foodies from across the world waiting to indulge in mouth-watering delicacies, while the city sparkles with traditional lighting to usher in the new rhythm of warmth and compassion.



To add to the festivities, Dubai's eateries, known to offer an assortment of flavourful spreads for guests, are ready to host this year's celebrations. Guests can observe an extraordinary arrangement of Iftar encounters all through Ramzan. Whether you are going with family, companions, or for business, there is a whole list of Iftar experiences to explore in Dubai during the holy month. Giving some insight into the eateries in Dubai and their functioning, particularly during Ramzan, a spokesperson of Dubai Tourism (who does not want his name to be printed) told The Hans India that those visiting Dubai get offers/best opportunities to connect with family and friends and to enjoy Iftar parties; Saher offers special menus in different restaurants and tents across the city.

Special Iftar offers will be at Dubai Opera, Jumeirah Emirates Towers Majlis, Al Hadheerah Desert Restaurant in Bab Al Shams, Madinat Jumeirah Al Majlis, Oumsiat in Courtyard Meydan, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah and Hilton Dubai The Walk, Address Beach Resort, Mezzerie at Waldorf Astoria Hotel at Dubai Palm Jumeirah, The New Moon Iftar at Le Gourmet in Galeries Lafayette, Nakheel Mall Restaurants and Iftar Buffet at Intercontinental Dubai Marina and Dubai Festival City. He said even beautiful waterfront view can be enjoyed at Souk Al Marfa Tent.

Dubai is one of the best cities in the world to find competitive deals on hospitality, pampering, shopping and dining experiences. There are several affordable options available for wallet-friendly options.

Dubai is a globally renowned culinary destination with a diverse array of gastronomic delights curated from chefs from all across the globe, creating an amalgamation in the city's food scene, which truly has something for everyone – across flavours, budgets and ambience – and is integral to Dubai being a true melting pot of cultures and cuisines. In addition, you have experienced chef Ali El Bourji. He is famous for operations of Arabic kitchen.The key source markets for Dubai are India, Saudi Arabia, Russia, the UK and France, the spokesperson added.