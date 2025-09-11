State govt sets 24-month deadline to wrap up Godavari phase 2, 3 projects

Hyderabad: The State Government has set a 24-month deadline to complete the Godavari phase 2 and 3 projects for which Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy laid foundation stones to provide drinking water to Hyderabad. Necessary plans were made to develop the infrastructure at the Sripada Yellampalli project from where river Godavari water will be lifted to Mallanna Sagar and supplied to Hyderabad through pipelines. The total cost of the project is estimated at Rs 7,400 crore.

The officials of the Hyderabad Water Board said that Yellampalli project was already equipped for the supply of water under Godavari phase one and now the phase and 3 projects were being taken up by developing the infrastructure at the originating point of the lifting of the water.

The DPR of the project mentioned the requirement of development of infrastructure at the project since it required 20 TMC of water to lift for drinking water needs and filling up of water bodies in Hyderabad to keep alive the Musi river. During the monsoons, the existing infrastructure at the project site was to lift required water and fill Mallanna Sagar reservoir. During the dry season, drawing water from Godavari through Yellampalli for drinking water needs will be a big challenge. The available infrastructure may not sufficient to draw required water in the summer or during water crisis, officials said that plans were prepared to lift sufficient water from Yellampalli even during dry season. However, the officials did not divulge the details of the new works at the project under Godavari phase 2 and 3 schemes.

The capacity of Mallanna Sagar reservoir is 50 TMC of water and the available water should be utilized for irrigation needs and also drinking water supply in the surrounding areas in old Medak district. The officials said that the project will be completed in a time bound manner because it is the lifeline to the Musi rejuvenation project.