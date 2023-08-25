Telangana state government to recruit 6,500 teachers soon

♦ Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy announced the recruitment for the posts would be undertaken by DSCs instead of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

Hyderabad: After several protests, unemployed teacher aspirants in Telangana can now rejoice. The government is all set to fill approximately 6,500 vacant posts in State-run schools and complete the guidelines and District Selection Committee (DSC) notification for filling the posts. The exam dates are to be released by district collectors within two days.

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Thursday announced that that the recruitment for the posts this time would be undertaken by DSCs instead of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

Speaking to the media, she said, "special attention is being given to the education sector. Steps are being taken to fill 6,500 posts.

Of that 5,089 in government-run schools and 1,523 in special schools. Filling these posts will be taken up through DSC this year. Apart from this, the process of filling 11,714 posts in Gurukuls has been taken up. Of that 5,310 posts have already been filled up; the rest will be filled soon.”

Along with this, the process of filling 3,140 posts of lectures at inter and degree levels is in progress. Already 3,096 posts in government junior colleges, 520 in technical education and 280 in collegiate education have been regularised.

On the other hand, the TET notification has already been released. The application process is also over. The TET exam will be held on September 15.

Referring to ‘Mana Ooru Mana Badi’, the minister said the government is determined to transform state-run schools to corporate level. The government schools in phase-1 of ‘Mana Ooru Mana Badi’ are in set for completion. The government has already successfully implemented solar-powered systems in 1,521 State schools. Soon it will be extended to all schools.