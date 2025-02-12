State govt welfare schemes continue to elude minorities

Hyderabad: The State Minority Welfare Department is yet to announce new schemes. In an RTI reply to a query on the number of schemes announced from 2024 till January this year, the Minority Welfare Department responded, “No schemes announced and implemented from 2024 to till date.”

The reply dated February 5 notably informed that out of the full budget allocation of Rs 2,997 crore it has spent Rs 1,099 crore by this January end, while the total released funds was Rs 2,265.74 crore.

Interestingly, the TMREIS (Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society), which has close to Rs 1,000 crore has spent about Rs 560 crore. However, despite all the claims of the government, it spent less than half of allocations in diet charges. While the allocations are of Rs 120 crore, the expenditure was Rs 46.56 crore.

The Welfare Schemes took a hit under the existing budget, as Bank Linked Subsidy of Rs 300 crore mostly remained unspent (Rs 0.008 crore) despite release of Rs 225 crore.

On training and employment, only Rs one crore was spent, while the allocated amount was Rs 30 crore. Funds spent for welfare schemes of TS Minority Finance Corporation were also negligible (Rs 0.16 crore), when there was a huge allocation of Rs 150 crore.

On overseas scholarships, the government has spent Rs 76 crore, while the budget allocation was Rs 130 crore. On Shaadi Mubarak, it spent only Rs 282 crore, where as the allocation was Rs 650 crore. On Wakf Board, the government spent Rs 67 crore, when the allocation was Rs 120 crore.

Meanwhile, no data is available for the spendings on TS Wakf Tribunal, Pre Matric scholarships, MSDP State Matching grant, Urdu Academy OOE and Survey of Commissioner of Wakf.