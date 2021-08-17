StopIndiaSpitting drive makes debut in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Rotary Club of Jubilee Hills (RCJH) has initiated and coordinated a march with 150 metre-long national flag from Rotary Park in Tank Bund and started a campaign on 'Stop India Spitting'.

According to RCJH, it kick started the campaign to stop spitting. The 'Stop India Spitting' campaign was started by Bangalore change-maker Odette Katrak. It is a multi-year campaign to spread awareness about dangers of spitting in public places, which causes spread of Covid-19, TB and other infectious diseases. While the three actions of SMS (sanitising hands, wearing face mask, maintaining social distancing) are key actions to reduce the spread of Covid, to stop spitting in public places is an equally critical a fourth action.

The campaign was flagged off by Rotary District 3150 Governor K Prabhakar at 7:30 am from Rotary Park Tank Bund till the arch of the Tank Bund entrance.

It was enthusiastically attended by more than 150, including members of RCJH, Rotarians from various clubs of Twin Cities, retractors, Interactors, Toast Masters. JCI, Freemasons and MAA ENT Hospital.

They held placards to highlight dangers of spreading disease through spitting in public. Prabhakar, RCJH president Suresh addressed the participants, urging them to take an oath to spread awareness, leading to stopping the habit of spitting. The goal of the campaign is to make Hyderabad a beautiful and liveable city, with top rank in annual cleanliness survey 'Swachh Survekshan'.

