Stray dogs strike terror in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Claims of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) of taking adequate measures to control dog menace have drawn flak from citizens. Shockingly, another incident of dog attack was witnessed in Kishan Bagh, on Tuesday evening. This is the place where a nine-year-old was killed in January this year.



The incident has sent shockwaves among the people. So much so, they feared to venture out of their homes. "Several accidents also occur in nearby areas as dogs chase bikes and cars," said Shujath Ahmed of Bahadurpura.

Stray dogs are attacking and killing children who move alone. In a fresh incident in Asadbaba Nagar, in Kishanbagh, a seven-year-old boy Mohammed Adnan was seriously injured when attacked by a pack of dogs. It is the second serious incident this year in the area. The incident has petrified the boy's parents, who are praying for the safe recovery of the boy.

Mohammed Shakeel, father of Adnan, said while the boy was with his friend in front of house, suddenly a street dog attacked him, biting on hands, legs and even face. "We immediately took him to the Niloufer Hospital, but they refused to treat; later rushed to Osmania Hospital, where he is being treated," added Shakeel.

Local residents said similar attacks had taken place in the past. In January the nine-year-old was killed. The dog menace has become a serious matter of concern, as children are becoming victims of dog bite infections. Even after complaining to authorities they do not seem to care. The residents say they are afraid to send children on errands as the dog menace has increased.

Mohammed Ahmed, Vice-President of TDP Minority Cell, said "the number of dog bite cases in the city has gone up in recent months, with the GHMC failing to find a solution to check the rising stray dog population." He claims that the GHMC veterinary department has failed to catch dogs and its sterilisations drive is a 'farce'.

"After the incident, I complained to the department and also tweeted on social media about the attack, but it has done unnoticed. No officer visited the area; nor the drive of catching street dogs conducted," he added.

According to the department, there are more than four lakh stray dogs in the GHMC limits. Of them, some two lakh were sterilised in February this year.

Mohd Abdul Rahman, a social activist, said the department is claiming it is catching street dogs and are being released in the same areas after sterilisation. "But it has been observed that dogs are being caught; but most of them are not sterilised. The department is not taking up sterilisation drive for street dogs and is simply releasing those which are caught."