Strive hard and achieve your dreams
Hyderabad: Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC) has celebrated 79th Independence Day on August 15. Commemorating the event, Dr. Komal Kapoor, Chief Executive, NFC had hoisted the National Flag as the Chief Guest. The Parade was inspected by Chief Executive in the presence of Commandant, CISF, followed by March Past by troupe of CISF, NFC Fire Services and School Children.
Further, demonstration of the dog squad and Special Taskforce drill was performed by CISF and Fire drill by NFC Fire Service personnel during the celebrations.
During the event, Dr. Komal Kapoor has promulgated the importance of Independence Day and outlined the developmental activities & achievements made by Department of Atomic Energy in general and Nuclear Fuel Complex in particular. Dr. Kapoor encouraged and motivated school children to strive hard in achieving greater heights in their career.