Student-centric activities take back seat at Telangana higher education institutions

Punjagutta: Are student-centric activities in the State higher education institutions (HEIs) in Telangana taking a backseat?

If goings-on are any indication, students seem to have no say even at post-graduate and research levels from preparation of syllabus, inter and multi-disciplinary studies to introduction of courses in colleges and universities.

Neither collegiate education nor higher education has taken any initiative to create awareness among faculty and students to elicit their views on the UGC proposal to establish and operate an 'Academic Bank of Credits (ABC)' scheme in higher education institutions and its associated regulations.

The student unions, which are supposed to be working on issues benefiting students, are bogged down with the multiple issues. Amid this melee, according to sources in the Higher Education and the Directorate of Collegiate Education, "they were not aware of any proposal from the UGC regarding the scheme, applicable to all universities/colleges under all managements."

A UGC circular said the scheme was meant to bring regulations to facilitate students mobility across the HEI system. Speaking to The Hans India, a State Higher Education Department (HED) official said, the ABC allows students to post their credits earned from one college to another, or one university to another, or from colleges to university, and vice versa.

The scheme allows students to study what they like and explore even if it means pursuing a paper or course going beyond the syllabus.

For example, a student of music or dance at the Government Music College, Koti can prefer to take a course in Hindustani or Kathak dance in the Department of Music or dance offered by the Allahabad University. Still, they can transfer the credit to the college.

Or, a student earning a credit from the University of Jammu, can transfer credit to JNTU-H or OU.

The same holds good in courses in engineering, arts, commerce, management. "A student can study whatever he likes going anywhere to take admission cutting across colleges, universities, districts, states across the country. Still he earns credit for the same.

The UGC said that the ABC is meant for students to select "the best courses/combination of courses to suit their aptitude and knowledge thirst.

Initially it had sought views by February 5, then, it had extended the last date till March 25.