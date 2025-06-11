Student held for extortion

Hyderabad: The Film Nagar police arrested a 21-year-old BBA student for allegedly extorting money from a man by falsely promising to get him out of a police case. Police arrested Irfan Hussain, who was presented before the court and sent to judicial remand. According to police, last week, the Film Nagar police held a man involved in possession of ganja, following which Irfan, along with his associates, Usman, allegedly approached the boy’s father, saying they would help him get his son released for Rs 10,000.

The father paid the amount but later realised that he had been cheated and filed a complaint with the Film Nagar police. Following the complaint, police arrested Irfan while two of his associates, Usman and Srinivas, are absconding. During interrogation, it was found that Irfan had been living with Usman for the past six years in a rented apartment in Masab Tank. Usman used to deceive people by claiming to have political connections, and the duo regularly targeted vulnerable individuals with false promises and extorted money from them.