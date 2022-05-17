Summer special trains between Kacheguda, Tirupati

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush during summer season, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between Kacheguda and Tirupati. Kacheguda-Tirupati (no.07297) will depart from Kacheguda at 10.20 pm and arrive Tirupati at 11 am on the next day. The date of journey is May 18. Tirupati-Kacheguda (no.07298) will depart from Tirupati at 3 pm and will arrive Kacheguda at 4 am. The train will ply on May 19. These trains will halt at Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthi Road, Gadwal, Kurnool City, Dhone, Gooty, Tadipatri, Yerraguntla, Cuddapah, Rajampet and Renigunta stations in both the directions. These trains consist of First AC, AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper and General Second Class coaches.

Short termination of trains

Due to a traffic block on the Central Railway, a few trains will be short terminated from May 26 to 29. According to a SCR release, the (no 17014) Hyderabad-Hadapsar train will be terminated at Kurduwadi, instead of Barsi Town, on May 26 and 28. The (no 17013) Hadapsar- Hyderabad train will be terminated at Kurduwadi instead of Barsi Town, on May 27 and 29.