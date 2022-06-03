Summer special trains between Kacheguda, Tirupati

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush during the summer season, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between Kacheguda and Tirupati.

Kacheguda-Tirupati (no.07297) will depart from Kacheguda at 10.20 pm and arrive Tirupati at 11 am, Tirupati-Kacheguda (no.07298) will depart from Tirupati at 3 pm and arrive Kacheguda at 4 am. The trains will ply on June 8 and15.

These special trains will stop at Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthi Road, Gadwal, Kurnool City, Dhone, Gooty, Tadipatri, Yerraguntla, Cuddapah, Rajampet and Renigunta stations in both the directions. These trains will consist of First AC, AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper and General Second class coaches.