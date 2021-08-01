Support nano urea plants: Niranjan urges Centre

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy on Saturday said that nano urea plants should be encouraged to a great extent across the country by the Centre. He urged IFFCO and officials concerned to set up a nano urea plant in Telangana State and avail all permissions and facilities.

He said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was offering seamless services and schemes for new businesses and industries. Claiming that Telangana has better connectivity with more world class facilities and infrastructure, he sought permission for the nano urea plant. He appealed to farmers to use nano urea bottles to substitute fertilizers used regularly. The farmers should go in for demand and market based crops and avoid regular ones that incur losses. Telangana procured more grains after Punjab and support farmers.

The Minister assured that they will support groundnut cultivation in a big way after Gujrat State. He visited a local peanut plant in Gujrat as part of his State visit. The Minister said that Telangana government encouraged farmers to go for commercial crops and benefit.