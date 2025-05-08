Surveillance stepped up to ensure security of defence establishments

Hyderabad: The state government on Wednesday stepped up surveillance and security in the city, especially at all defence establishments following air strikes on terrorist camps under ‘Operation Sindoor’ in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK).

The Integrated Command Control Centre in Hyderabad has been connected with all vital defence establishments. A group of top police officials were already assigned the task of strengthening security further in Hyderabad and other identified sensitive locations in the state.

State police joined the Central paramilitary forces who were deployed at DRDL, DRDO, BDL, DMRL, Hyderabad Defence Academy, Ordnance Factory in Medak district and Indian Air Force Station at Hakimpet. Police officials said that all the defence establishments were under close observation. CCTVs footage is being scrutinized from time to time to ensure no untoward incidents happens amid India’s military strike on Pakistan.

In the high-level meeting, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy emphasized that a strong message of supporting the Indian Army by the entire nation should be sent. The CM called the political parties to stop making political comments and maintain restraint in the difficult times.

Revanth Reddy instructed the police officials to detain Pakistan and Bangladesh nationals who are residing illegally and develop a communication system in the command control centre. He warned that strict action would be taken against those who disrupt peace and security.

The CM also said that police wings should be vigilant about cyber security and warned of stringent action against those who peddle fake news. A Special Cell to curb fake news which could cause anxiety and panic among people will be set up.

Police authorities are directed to connect all CC cameras to the command control room in the three police Commissionerates in Greater Hyderabad City. The security system in all district headquarters and sensitive areas would also be strengthened. All foreign consulates and IT companies in Hyderabad would also be under close watch until the situation is normalized.

The CM also asked the Hyderabad police to be on high alert and hold talks with Peace Committees, if necessary, to maintain peace in the sensitive zones in the city. The movement of history sheeters and old criminals would be monitored to check anti- social activities during these times.