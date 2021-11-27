Suspected Covid: Mahindra Varsity closed for 2 days

Hyderabad: Authorities of Mahindra University, Medchal Malkajgiri district has declared holidays for two days following several students and staff members suspected Covid symptoms.

While the university authorities are yet to confirm the number of students and staff who developed symptoms. Local health officials of Dundigal Mandal, are preliminary estimating that about 25 students and five staff members are affected. The students have participated in a fresher's party a couple of days ago. Those who developed symptoms have taken admission to hospitals on Thursday and Friday. The health officials are waiting for confirmation about the number of people affected. University authorities said that there is nothing to fear about the students. All those who developed symptoms have gone into home isolation. Meanwhile, the university authorities have asked students to vacate hostels and declared holidays for two days. The academic activities would recommence only after complete sanitization of the campus and hostels.