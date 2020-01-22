Tarnaka: Corporator Alakunta Saraswathi asks for removal of pole

Tarnaka: Corporator Alakunta Saraswathi visited Street No. 9 in the division on Wednesday. Locals bitterly complained to her that there had been no response from the electricity department officials on their pleas to remove an electric pole which was laid in the middle of the road.

Saraswathi instructed the electric staff to remove the pole at the earliest. She also said that officials should take some responsibility and respond to the problems of the people.