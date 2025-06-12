  • Menu
Task Force cops bust sex racket in Banjara Hills, arrest 6

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, West Zone team, along with the Banjara Hills police, raided a brothel house in Banjara Hills,...

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, West Zone team, along with the Banjara Hills police, raided a brothel house in Banjara Hills, apprehending six persons and rescuing four female workers. Police arrested organiser Kummetha Narender Reddy (30), a native of Kesavrayanipeta, Anantapur district, Andhra Pradesh; housekeepers Anand Kumar (30) and Rahul Kumar (26), both from Muzaffarpur, Bihar; and customers V Ayyan Kodiswaran of Tamil Nadu, Ushkelwar Srinivas of Nizamabad, and R Narender Kumar of Hyderabad. According to police, on June 10, sleuths of the Task Force, along with the Banjara Hills police, conducted a raid on a brothel house and apprehended Narender Reddy. He had been running the brothel house with the involvement of four female workers.

