Live
- NPCI, IDRBT join hands to bolster security for digital payments
- Halder Venture Limited FY25 overview: Standalone profit soars 106%, revenue grows 19% amid strategic acquisitions
- iOS 26 Brings Exclusive AI-Powered Features to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Series
- South Korea: Air Force grounds KF-16 fighter jets following Alaska accident
- Development and Welfare are priority for govt, asserts AP CM Chandrababu
- Heatwave: People asked to stay indoors during peak hours
- Delhi Zoo partners with Vantara to strengthen animal care
- SSP chief slapped by party worker at event
- Meharda gets addl charge as Raj DGP
- Gang-rape of minor in MP: Cong says case being suppressed
Task Force cops bust sex racket in Banjara Hills, arrest 6
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, West Zone team, along with the Banjara Hills police, raided a brothel house in Banjara Hills,...
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, West Zone team, along with the Banjara Hills police, raided a brothel house in Banjara Hills, apprehending six persons and rescuing four female workers. Police arrested organiser Kummetha Narender Reddy (30), a native of Kesavrayanipeta, Anantapur district, Andhra Pradesh; housekeepers Anand Kumar (30) and Rahul Kumar (26), both from Muzaffarpur, Bihar; and customers V Ayyan Kodiswaran of Tamil Nadu, Ushkelwar Srinivas of Nizamabad, and R Narender Kumar of Hyderabad. According to police, on June 10, sleuths of the Task Force, along with the Banjara Hills police, conducted a raid on a brothel house and apprehended Narender Reddy. He had been running the brothel house with the involvement of four female workers.