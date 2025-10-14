Task Force seizes Rs 45 lakh worth illegal firecrackers from residential area

Hyderabad: In a swift operation based on a tip-off, the Commissioner’s Task Force, North Zone Team, Hyderabad, in coordination with Tirumalagiri Police, seized illegally stored firecrackers worth approximately Rs 45 lakh from a residential godown in Teachers Colony, Tirumalagiri, Secunderabad. One person was arrested in connection with the case. The raid was conducted on October 11, 2025, at a storage facility located adjacent to Durga Agency in a densely populated residential area. Police identified the accused as Abhimanyu Kumar Sharma, 54, a resident of Teachers Colony and a firecracker dealer by profession.

Sharma allegedly stocked massive quantities of explosive firecrackers without valid permits or safety arrangements, violating provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Explosives Act, 1884. Police stated that his actions posed a serious threat of fire accidents, endangering nearby residents and property.

During the search, Task Force teams found around 250 cartons of assorted firecracker brands. A case has been registered at Tirumalagiri Police Station under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Section 9B(1)(b) of the Explosives Act, 1884. Investigators are examining the supply network and potential connections to other illicit storage facilities in the city.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Task Force), YVS Sudheendra, stated that stringent action will continue against those illegally storing and selling hazardous firecrackers, especially in residential areas. Given the upcoming festive season, police have stepped up surveillance across Hyderabad to curb illegal stocking and unsafe handling of fireworks.