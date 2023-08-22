TDP chalks out plan for Telangana polls

Hyderabad : All the parties are getting ready as the time is approaching for the assembly elections in Telangana. While the ruling BRS has already released the list of candidates, other parties are also busy in the composition of candidates.



In this background, TDP leader Nara Chandrababu Naidu made a key statement. It was announced that TDP will enter the polls fray alone in Telangana. He clarified that there is no intention to ally with any party. He said that the list of candidates will be announced soon.

He had a meeting with Telangana TDP president Kasani Gnaneshwar, Politburo member Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy and others at his residence in Hyderabad on Monday.



On this occasion, Kasani bus trip, candidates and political developments in the state were discussed. Chandrababu suggested that the development in the State should be taken to the people. After announcing the list of candidates, it is advised to go to the public with a bus trip. Meanwhile, the Telangana Telugu Farmers Division executive committee was sworn in.