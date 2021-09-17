Telangana Cabinet okays wine shop quota for SCs, STs & BCs

Hyderabad: Holding of the monsoon session of the State Assembly, setting up of three cabinet sub-committees, preparation of an integrated action plan to strengthen and upgrade the state Medical and Health department, proposal to set up four new multi-speciality hospitals in the Greater Hyderabad dominated the deliberations during the Cabinet meeting held here on Thursday.

The Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao ratified the proposal to allot 15 per cent of the wine shops to Goud community, 10 per cent to SCs (Scheduled Castes) and 5 per cent to the STs (Scheduled Tribes).

It ratified the proposal to constitute three Cabinet sub-committees. One is to study the policing system in the newly-created districts and recommend measures to strengthen it, to resolve Podu land disputes in the tribal-dominated areas and to evaluate the functioning of the Dharni portal.

Another important decision taken was to approve the proposal to double the capacity of medical oxygen production from 280 metric tonnes to 550 metric tonnes to meet the growing needs in case the State witnesses the third wave of the corona pandemic.

The Chief Minister said the Assembly session, which will be scheduled to be held from September 24, would discuss in detail the Dalit Bandhu scheme and the possibility of extending it to other communities as well.

The issue of notification for filling vacancies, Aasara pension to all above 57 years of age and Rs 5-lakh insurance to poor weavers would be discussed during the brief session.

The Cabinet analysed the progress in the Covid vaccination programme and expressed satisfaction over the performance of the Health department.

The cabinet also ratified the proposal to set up four new multi-speciality hospitals in the Greater Hyderabad limits. The Health officials informed the Cabinet the department's readiness to tackle the corona infections among the children.

Rs 133 crore has been spent to purchase beds, medicine and other medical equipment to provide treatment to the children affected by Covid.

The Cabinet sub-committee on strengthening the police headed by Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali has been asked to make recommendations on the maintenance of the traffic police system in the newly formed districts.

Another sub-committee headed by Tribal Welfare Minister Satyawathi Rathod would study the long-pending 'podu' land disputes and make recommendations.