Live
- 450 students sign up for R-Day school band competition
- 22-Day Meat Ban Near Aero India Venue
- BJP Leader Allegedly Makes Provocative Comments
- Anuv Jain and Zaeden Set to Perform Live in Hyderabad on January 25
- Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee’s Wedding Details Revealed
- Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma Releases Cartoon Book 'Obtuse Angle'
- Mahakumbh: Shipra Pathak, ‘water woman of India’ lauds CM Yogi for tidy Triveni Sangam
- Priyanka Chopra Visits Chilkur Balaji Temple, Hints at a New Journey
- KTR Meets Hyderabad BRS Leaders, Vows to Defend Telangana's Growth
- MP Etela Rajender Condemns Attack in Pocharam, Demands Justice for Victims
Just In
Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma Releases Cartoon Book 'Obtuse Angle'
The Hon'ble Governor of Telangana, Shri Jishnu Dev Varma, unveiled Obtuse Angle, a collection of cartoons by BP Acharya, I.A.S. (Retd.) and former Special Chief Secretary, at a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan, Hyderabad, on January 21, 2025.
Hyderabad: The Hon'ble Governor of Telangana, Shri Jishnu Dev Varma, unveiled Obtuse Angle, a collection of cartoons by BP Acharya, I.A.S. (Retd.) and former Special Chief Secretary, at a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan, Hyderabad, on January 21, 2025.
The book, featuring Acharya’s unique perspective on contemporary issues through his witty and thought-provoking cartoons, was lauded by the Governor for its creativity and relevance. Speaking at the event, Shri Jishnu Dev Varma emphasized the importance of humor in addressing societal challenges and commended BP Acharya for his ability to blend art with insight.
The event witnessed the presence of prominent personalities from various fields, including civil servants, artists, and literary enthusiasts, who appreciated the retired bureaucrat’s talent for capturing complex ideas in a simple and engaging format.
Obtuse Angle is a reflection of Acharya's observations and experiences, showcasing his journey beyond the corridors of administration. The book is expected to resonate with readers for its sharp commentary on social, political, and cultural themes.