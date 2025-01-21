Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma Releases Cartoon Book 'Obtuse Angle'

Hyderabad: The Hon'ble Governor of Telangana, Shri Jishnu Dev Varma, unveiled Obtuse Angle, a collection of cartoons by BP Acharya, I.A.S. (Retd.) and former Special Chief Secretary, at a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan, Hyderabad, on January 21, 2025.

The book, featuring Acharya’s unique perspective on contemporary issues through his witty and thought-provoking cartoons, was lauded by the Governor for its creativity and relevance. Speaking at the event, Shri Jishnu Dev Varma emphasized the importance of humor in addressing societal challenges and commended BP Acharya for his ability to blend art with insight.

The event witnessed the presence of prominent personalities from various fields, including civil servants, artists, and literary enthusiasts, who appreciated the retired bureaucrat’s talent for capturing complex ideas in a simple and engaging format.

Obtuse Angle is a reflection of Acharya's observations and experiences, showcasing his journey beyond the corridors of administration. The book is expected to resonate with readers for its sharp commentary on social, political, and cultural themes.