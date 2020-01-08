Telangana Information Technology Association showcases AI at T-Hub for students

Gachibowli: Industry body Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA), which is selected as one of the partners of Telangana State, to celebrate 2020 as year of Artificial Intelligence, has facilitated an AI industry showcase at T-Hub for select students.

As part of the programme, students from Christu Jyothi Institute of Technology (CJIT) in Janagam interacted with some startups that are working in the area of AI. They were also taken to Phoenix IT Park where they got to interact with techies. The students also interacted with representatives from T-Hub, Telangana State Innovation Cell and TITA.

T-HUB vice-president Shantha Thotam explained about the work being done at T-Hub, the startups working there and about the support the State Government has been extending to the startup community. The students were also informed about the modalities of setting up startups. She also introduced the students to artificial intelligence ecosystem and programs and about the impact AI going to have on IT and allied fields.

AI experts have presented various products that are based on AI. At the Phoenix IT Park, the students got to know about the work culture in the IT industry. Terming the maiden event focused on AI as successful, TITA global president Sundeep Kumar Makthala said the industry body has drawn out a calendar to host AI-themed events every month this year.

Speaking on the occasion, a student who was part of the team said that the event helped in understanding the concepts of AI and its possibilities. CJIT principal Chandrashekar Reddy said the orientation given for first year B. Tech students will help them plan their career in the evolving area.

CJIT will conduct a 24-hour Hackathon on Jan 10 and 11. The participants are given problem statements and find solutions during the hackathon.

CJIT HOD Srinivas, Dharmeder, TITA members Sowmya Kunisetti, Puja, Harika, Sai Pallerla, Shankar, Niharika, Roshni and others were present. (NSS)