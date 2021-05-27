Telangana: Police drops Aadhaar & allows any ID proof for e-pass

Hyderabad: The Telangana state police on Wednesday removed the mandatory Aadhaar requirement and allowed any ID proof for issuing e-pass. This action was initiated after The Hans Indian on Tuesday carried a story saying that several people were facing issues without e-pass. Due to making Adhaar card mandatory several individuals were unable to obtain the pass (Cops play spoilsport to social activists).

A City-based social activist SQ Masood also took the issue to the Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police requesting to remove the Adhaar card requirement form the website policeportal.tspolice.gov.in

Masood said: "it has been established by the Supreme Court in the Puttaswamy Vs Union of India that Aadhaar cannot be made mandatory. Yet the police demanded it. But on Wednesday, the police said any ID proof for the online registration for lockdown pass for individual and for inter-State vehicle. would be allowed".





Delete Edit



