Telangana: Tech glitches mar e-pass process

Hyderabad: The website to avail e-pass for emergencies is causing huge problems to citizens as the website is not functioning properly and most of the users get an update that their application is rejected. The website policeportal.tspolice.gov.in was launched last year so that people can avail passes for travel then. However, with the ease of lockdown the website went dormant, but with the second wave at its peak and partial lockdown imposed again to curb the number of positive cases now, the website was again brought to use.



Avinash, an IT employee, said, "My father passed away a week ago and as part of the rituals, I have to immerse the ashes in Nagarjuna Sagar, but I wasn't able to get the e-pass. Every time, I enter the details on the website, the webpage doesn't go further and I had to refill all the details. Despite trying several times, I did not succeed in getting e-pass as it goes on saying submission failed."

Another user, Raj Kumar stated, "The website to avail e-pass is totally a faux pas because there are so many questions on the website and the entire process is very tedious. On top of it, when we try to submit the details, the webpage doesn't go further and is stuck on the same page."

"If the police want us to avail passes for the purpose of travelling then they should be equipped with the infrastructure of internet at first and then start issuing the passes. Now, as the passes are not available and in emergencies many people are facing problem with it," added Raj Kumar. MBT leader Amjadullah Khan said: "Everyday so many people are approaching me with the issue of e-pass because they are facing problems with the website."

He said that he had raised the issue with the government and requested the DGP to sort out the issue and to simplify the process, but the authorities seem to be very little bothered about the ongoing situation. An IPS officer on condition of anonymity said, "If anyone wants to avail the passes then they can do it only through the website, but if anyone is facing problems with the website then they have to wait for a while and apply later. It is mostly happening due to the rush on the website as many people want to avail the passes and all of them are trying it at the same time due to which the website is experiencing heavy rush. The technical teams are working round the clock to solve the technical glitches and very soon the users may experience a wonderful experience for availing the passes, he said. But the people are questioning can emergencies wait for the wonderful experience?