Tension erupts as HYDRA razes illegal structures in Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed on Friday near Peddamma Temple in Road No. 41, Jubilee Hills, after the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRA) has launched a major demolition drive to clear illegal constructions along stormwater drains.

On the complaint filed by the representatives of Jubilee Hills Society and residents of the area that the open drain has been encroached and illegal structures were constructed, HYDRA Commissioner AV Ranganath has examined this matter at the field level. On Friday, HYDRA took up demolitions of the illegal structures and razed them across an area covering more than 500 yards.

HYDRA authorities identified these illegal constructions as major obstacles to proper drainage flow which increased flood risks in city during heavy rains, and conducted the demolition drive.

Following the demolition, HYDRA reclaimed two acres of park land and nala land worth more than Rs 200 crore.

A tenant who rented a house had occupied the land intended for government and public purposes without the knowledge of the owner. The tenant was running hotels and hostels and collecting rent of Rs 10 lakh per month.

HYDRA said after notices were issued in the past, the tenant had approached the court. The court stated that the tenant had no right over those structures. The removal of structures that were encroaching on the nala and the road was taken up with the court orders.

Meanwhile, HYDRA on Thursday night responded promptly to flooding in Maruthinagar, Champapet, after unseasonal rains on Wednesday night caused water to enter several homes. The flooding was triggered by a mismatch in canal sizes between the floodwater canal from Salkam Cheruvu and the narrower canal in Maruthinagar. The local box drain was both undersized and clogged with garbage, leading to overflow.

HYDRA officials acted swiftly, deploying a JCB machine to clear the blockage. The floodwater is now flowing smoothly, bringing relief to residents.

Ranganath visited the affected area on Thursday for a ground-level inspection. He identified the primary causes of the flooding and highlighted the need to widen the Maruthinagar canal to ensure proper flow from upstream during heavy rains.

With the monsoon season approaching, the Commissioner instructed teams to remain on alert in flood-prone areas to prevent similar incidents.