TGCHE convenes meeting to discuss UG syllabus revision

Hyderabad: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) on Monday welcomed participants at a meeting convened to discuss the revision of the undergraduate course syllabus.

TGCHE Chairman Prof V Balakista Reddy, along with Prof E Purushotham, Vice Chairman-I, Prof SK Mohammad, Vice Chairman-II, and Prof Sriram Venkatesh, Secretary of TGCHE, welcomed core committee members and expressed their gratitude for their participation.

The TGCHE team noted that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had suggested updating the syllabus to enhance employability skills. In response, TGCHE formed a committee and invited subject experts and Chairpersons of Boards of Studies from conventional universities across Telangana to discuss modifications to the undergraduate BA Arts & Social Sciences curriculum, including the BA Hons (Telugu), for implementation in the academic year of 2025-26.

The TGCHE Chairman emphasised the need to adopt global best practices and align the syllabus with current job market trends. He stated that the existing syllabus should be revised by 20 to 30 per cent, incorporating inputs from relevant experts as required by regulatory bodies.

Prof E Purushotham, Chairman of the Committee, discussed the context and implications of reviewing the undergraduate programme framework and syllabus for B.A. Arts & Social Sciences in Telangana universities and affiliated institutions. He emphasised aligning the curriculum with industry trends to improve employability. Additionally, modifications to the syllabus must consider national competitive exams.

A uniform template for 150 credits will be introduced across all universities. Seminars, projects, and internships will be newly integrated into the curriculum.

Courses related to emerging technologies such as AI, Data Science, and Cybersecurity will also be introduced. A new BA Hons (Telugu) programme will be launched at Osmania University.