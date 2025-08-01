TGCSB busts SIM box fraud, arrests four

Hyderabad: In a joint operation with the Department of Telecommunications and the Ramagundam Police, the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau busted an illegal SIM box setup operating out of Jannaram Mandal, in Mancherial district and arrested four individuals.

Police arrested Yandrapu Kamesh (24), Bavu Bapaiah (43), Bavu Madhukar (32), and Gotla Rajeshwer (40). During this operation, 5 SIM box devices, 230+ SIM cards, laptop, internet modem, mobile phones, inverter and other related hardware were seized. Polavalsula Sai Krishna, Bonu Jayavardhan, Simhadri are absconding.

According to cyber security bureau, the operation was initiated based on intelligence shared by the Department of Telecommunications through their Chakshu Portal, which flagged cyber fraud activity involving impersonation calls in the region. A comprehensive enquiry by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) helped establish linkages between multiple IMEIs and the SIM box device. Building on this input, the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) team analyzed the Call Detail Records (CDRs) of the suspected numbers, conducted field enquiries, and gathered local intelligence to identify the location of the SIM box setup accurately.

“SIM boxes are illegal devices capable of holding multiple SIM cards and are used to route internet-based calls through local mobile networks, making them appear as regular domestic calls. With just one or two individuals operating them, fraudsters can manage and make a high volume of calls simultaneously, often used in scams involving impersonation, threats, or financial fraud, while evading detection,” said Shikha Goel Director TGCSB.