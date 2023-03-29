TGPWU steps up demand for parking facilities at RGIA

With the soaring summer heat, the Telangana Gig and Platforms Workers Union (TGPWU) on Tuesday demanded parking facilities and other basic amenities for taxi drivers working for app-based aggregators at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA). According to TGPWU, a representation was made to the Union Minister of Civil Aviation, and to the authorities of RGIA to provide civic amenities at Airport.





Shaik Salauddin, founder and State president of the union said the app-based aggregators and tourist vehicle drivers have been braving the summer heat since 2008. Over 5000 vehicles in the parking lot cater to the travellers coming in and out of the airport at any hour of the day, while the summer heat is expected to increase in the coming weeks with the temperature reaching 42 degrees Celsius or more in the state.





"We would like to request that the RGIA authority of Shamshabad takes cognizance of the plight of the taxi drivers who wait hours for passengers while risking their lives to make a living," said Salauddin. TGPWU asked for shelter with proper construction and adequate facilities which the drivers can utilize to escape the summer heat. The shelter would further be essential in the upcoming rainy season and winter months.





He said there should be drinking water facilities and subsidized canteen facilities with affordable food outlets for the taxi drivers coming from other districts to avail. "We would request you to start a GHMC Annapurna Rs 5 Meal Canteen at the Shamshabad Ola, Uber free parking area," said Salauddin. The union further held that the airport authority must also aid the drivers who are part of the low-income group of society to secure healthy meals at affordable prices.



