Three Police Constables Suspended in Hyderabad for Misconduct and Taking Bribes
Highlights
Hyderabad: Police Commissioner Kothakota Srinivas Reddy has suspended three constables from the Madhura Nagar Police Station for taking bribes and engaging in misconduct. The constables were reportedly collecting monthly bribes from spa centers and brothels.
They were also accused of misbehaving with young women at these places. CCTV footage showed three constables and a home guard entering and leaving a spa center, confirming the accusations.
After investigating, the allegations were found to be true, leading to the suspension of the constables. This action is part of the police department's efforts to ensure proper conduct and maintain discipline among its officers. Further steps may be taken as the investigation continues.
