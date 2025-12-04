Three-year campaign ends: Gurumurti Lane wine shop shifted

Hyderabad: Residents of Gurumurti Lane, Begumpet, have expressed their appreciation to Dr Kota Neelima, Vice President of the TPCC and In-Charge of the Sanath Nagar constituency, for leading a sustained three-year campaign that resulted in the closure and relocation of the wine shop from their residential area.

Dr Neelima stated that the shop, opened during the previous government, had caused widespread distress in the locality, including harassment of women, safety concerns, disturbances involving youth, falling rents and growing encroachments.

In response, she undertook a continuous public movement through her NGO, Hakku Initiative, including the Hakku Citizen Referendum, which significantly strengthened residents’ demand for the shop’s relocation. Her earlier intervention also ensured the closure of the permit-room entry from Gurumurti Lane, though the shop’s operations continued to affect local families.

With the Congress government now in power, the issue received renewed attention, and the wine shop has been formally shifted following community complaints and official action.

Residents of Gurumurti Lane conveyed their heartfelt gratitude, acknowledging that this important victory for public safety and community wellbeing was made possible through Dr Neelima’s consistent leadership and citizen-driven advocacy.