Three years on, 2BHK project at a snail's pace

Borabanda: Dwellers in Kamala Nagar have been waiting eagerly for shelter for the last three years. The Telangana government promised them to provide 2BHK flats under the prestigious double bedroom housing scheme.

The draw which would decide the fate of 90 dweller families was planned on last Tuesday but it was postponed and the next date is still not announced. The hopefuls are on the edge about any announcement in this regard.

It may be recalled that the dwellers vacated their place in 2017. They have since been completely shelterless. The contend that they would not withstand any more delay and also urge the government for immediate allotment of houses.

The construction of as many as 210 flats was promised by the Telangana government three years ago, but only 90 flats have been constructed so far. Foundation was recently laid for the remaining 120 flats at Kamala Nagar and the construction is underway.

"A total of 210 flats were planned to be constructed in two blocks. One block with 90 flats is ready and the construction works for the remaining 120 flats is still underway. With an objective to develop slum areas into proper colonies, the project of double bedroom construction for below poverty line people were started in the year 2017 in Kamala Nagar, Borabanda," said Krishna, the MRO, Khairthabad. Due to some slow down documentations the draw which was supposed to conduct on December 17 was cancelled and the next date yet to be announced. However the completed 80 completed 2BHK units will be handed over to the rightful beneficiaries, he added.

Speaking about the long wait, a dweller said, it's been three years that we are living in rented sheds, and we still believe that the government shall stands by us. Only request to the official is, to consider us with utmost priority and conduct the draw as soon as possible. We are seriously clueless why government is postponing each and every segment of the 2BHK scheme says dwellers.

"We are worried whether government will provide shelter or we had to die shivering in the huts in this chilled winter," says Lakshmi and her family, who are living in the huts since four years.

"Since two years we are awaited for the shelter, it is really troublesome to live far away from the habituated areas by leaving our little business opportunities. We kindly request government officials to speed-up the construction works," says Ramulu, dweller, Kamala Nagar.