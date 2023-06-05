Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates 05-06-2023

1. Hyderabad: A dazzling spectacular ‘Drone Show’ with 500 drones was organised by the Cyberabad Police at DurgamCheruvu on Sunday on the occasion of ‘Suraksha Diwas’ as part of the 21-day decennial celebrations of Telangana Formation Day. Read More

2. Hyderabad: The soaring temperature can heat up vehicles too. Summers can be harsh not just for you, but also for your car as well. Unfortunate incidents of fire outbreaks in moving vehicles or cars parked under harsh sun are being witnessed. In order to protect cars from catching fire in rising temperatures, Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union (TGPWU) on Sunday conducted an awareness programme for drivers on car fire safety. Read More

3. Hyderabad: In order to ensure that there is no flood like situation this monsoon, monsoon works under the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) are underway at a brisk pace in Tolichowki and is said to be completed before monsoon arrives. Read More

4. Hyderabad: In commemoration of World Environment Day, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited organised an interactive awareness session at Ameerpet Metro Station. The objective of the programme was to sensitise passengers about pressing environmental issues and increase public awareness on this year’s theme of #BeatPlasticPollution. The event featured four activities supported by Babul Films Society, a city-based NGO known for its work on sustainability and environmental impact mitigation. Read More

5. Hyderabad: Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani was elected as the president of All India Muslim Personal Law Board on Sunday. He is the 5th president of the Board since its formation in 1972. Maulana Rahmani, who was serving as the board’s General Secretary, succeeds long-time president Maulana Syed Rabey Nadwi, who passed away in April. Read More



