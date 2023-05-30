Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates 30-05-2023

1. Rangareddy: The Government hospital in Shadnagar is currently facing a distressing situation that has left patients and their families in dire circumstances. During a power outage that lasted approximately an hour on Monday afternoon, the hospital staff displayed a lack of concern, exacerbating the difficulties faced by patients. This prominent hospital failure to possess a functioning generator has raised eyebrows and further compounded the challenges, particularly for patients from rural areas. Read More

2. Hyderabad: The women members of the Jawaharlal Nehru Mutually Aided Cooperative Housing Society along with the family members of the deceased scribes on Monday demanded Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to implement the Supreme Court judgment and hand over the Pet Basheerabad land to the society. Read More

3. Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Vijayalaxmi Gadwal conducted an unexpected inspection of the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) works in Brahmanwadi, Begumpet on Monday. She urged officials to expedite the monsoon-related works. She expressed her disappointment with the slow progress of the ongoing works. MLC Surabi Vani Devi accompanied her during the inspection. Read More

4. Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) conducted a review meeting on the safety of train operations across the Zone on Monday. During the meeting, the primary focus was on enhancing the supervision of freight trains and conducting frequent field inspections to ensure compliance with worksite safety requirements without fail. Officials urged that the field-level staff at goods sheds and sidings should be sensitised frequently on all aspects of safety. Read More

5. Hyderabad: The ten times hike in fees for the Ph.D courses in Osmania University has put the scholars in a fix as the State government has also not taken a decision over fee reimbursement yet. Following this, scholars and various student unions have urged the officials to rethink on the decision. Read More



