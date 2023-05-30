Hyderabad: Mayor conducts surprise inspection of SNDP works in Begumpet area

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Vijayalaxmi Gadwal conducted an unexpected inspection of the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) works in Brahmanwadi, Begumpet on Monday. She urged officials to expedite the monsoon-related works. She expressed her disappointment with the slow progress of the ongoing works. MLC Surabi Vani Devi accompanied her during the inspection.

During the visit, she highlighted the areas prone to flooding during the monsoon, including Brahmanwadi, Mayur Marg, Prakash Nagar, Prakash Nagar extension, Allam Thota Bavi, and Vaddera Basti near Kukatpally Nala in the Begumpet Division. To prevent flooding in these areas, SNDP works worth Rs 45 crore have been undertaken.

She instructed officials to repair the retaining walls of the nala and ensure the construction of separate sewerage pipelines and storm water drains. She emphasised the need to install sluices to facilitate water removal through pumping and prevent the nala from overflowing during heavy rainfall. Additionally, she directed the height of the retaining wall to be increased from Brahmanwadi to Gitanjali School. She also urged officials to complete the laying of VDCC roads and sewerage lines, worth Rs 39 crores, before the onset of the monsoon.

Zonal Commissioner Srinivas Reddy, SNDP SE Bhaskar Reddy, EE Sudarshan, Water Works Officer Praveen, and others were present during the inspection.