Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates

Check out Latest Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates Today Here

1.Hyderabad: For a change, perhaps for the first time after bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, the new state of Telangana and the residuary state of AP agreed on one important project and conveyed their approval to the Union Government. Read More



2.Hyderabad: In a distressing incident that sent shock waves across Telangana, a 4-year-old child was mauled to death by stray dogs in Hyderabad, prompting strong public reactions where some even described the menace as 'terror'. While a video of the child falling prey to the canines has gone viral, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao termed the incident "unfortunate" and said he was "pained" over the episode while the city civic body assured of steps to prevent recurrence of such attacks. Read More









3.Hyderabad: Director-General of Police Anjani Kumar on Tuesday held a video conference for the first time with 736 reception officers of the State on 'Reception office staff functional verticals in police stations'. Read More





4.Hyderabad: While the States like Maharashtra and West Bengal were struggling to contain the fast spread of Adenovirus, the Telangana State has already crossed this stage when it had reported a big number of viral infection cases similar to that of adenovirus during the end of the winter season in December and January. This virus can not only affect the children but also senior citizens and people with diabetic and kidney ailments. Read More





5.Hyderabad: Director-General of Police Anjani Kumar on Tuesday honoured five Telangana police officers and coaches who won medals in the 66th All-India Police Duty Meet in Bhopal from February 13 to 17. The five officers had won medals in four categories. Read More









