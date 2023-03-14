Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates

1. Hyderabad: Defunct escalators and elevators of Foot over Bridges (FoBs) located in some busiest roads in the city irk pedestrians. Scores of them, especially elderly and students, continue to face inconvenience as the elevators have stopped functioning again. Read More

2. Hyderabad: Telangana State Director General of Police Anjani Kumar and Additional Director General of Police (Welfare & Sports) Abhilasha Bisht felicitated the winner who participated in 22nd All India Police Water Sports Championship 2022-23, held on March 6 at Androli, in Himachal Pradesh. Read More

3. Hyderabad: A 23-year-old man committed suicide at the Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad on Sunday night. According to the police, the person Sai, a resident of Mettugudawas undergoing treatment at the hospital and on Sunday night, he went to the hospital's 7th floor and hanged himself. Read More

4. Hyderabad: The Commissioner's Task Force central zone team, along with Begum Bazar police, apprehended nine persons for their alleged role in the leak of the question paper of theTelangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exam scheduled to be held on Sunday. Read More

5. Hyderabad: Telangana State Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday congratulated the RRR team on winning the prestigious Oscar Award in the Best Original Song category for the Naatu Naatu song. She said it was a proud moment for Indian cinema and added"Heartiest congratulations to the Team RRR on winning the prestigious Oscar Award-2023 for the Best Original Song." Read More



