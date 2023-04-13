Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates

1. Hyderabad: Good news to all the spelling bee champs as the Master Spellers has announced a tie-up with Oxford University Press India to organise Master Spellers 2023-24 competition. The online spelling bee competition aims to provide a comprehensive approach to learning English in a self-motivated competitive manner. Read More

2. Hyderabad : Pragathi Tiffin Centre in the narrow streets of Hanuman Tekdi, Koti stands as a classic example of how quality can sustain any organisation. The tiffin centre which was set up 42 years back continues to be the hot spot not only for the older generation but also the present generation of people. Read More

3. Hyderabad : The Cyberabad police apprehended a five-member inter-State gang of dacoits on Wednesday and seizedmobile phones, screw driver, knives. They recovered stolen property from them. Read More

4. Hyderabad : The ruling BRS on Wednesday questioned the silence of Telangana PCC chief A Revanth Reddy on the Centre's move to allocate Bailadila mine to the Adani Group. Addressing a press conference here along with MPs Maloth Kavitha and V Ravichandra, Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said the Congress leaders were taking up 'padayatras' in the State; they can continue, but they should respond to issues concerning the State. Read More

5. Hyderabad : As the date for inauguration of the new 'iconic' state Secretariat building is fast approaching, the government has noticed some vastu deficiencies and has started taking up corrective measures. The inauguration is slated for April 30. Read More



