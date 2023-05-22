Live
Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates

1. Hyderabad : As the world celebrates International Biodiversity Day Monday, among the top ten birding hotspots in the State of Telangana, a staggering nine are confronted with imminent threats stemming from various factors. These encompass the perils of habitat destruction, encroachment, government policies, urbanisation, adverse environmental conditions, and the detrimental actions of humanity. The precarious state of these habitats raises concerns about the future of avian species and emphasises the urgent need for concerted efforts in conservation and sustainable practices. Read More
2. Hyderabad : Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, G Kishan Reddy on Sunday lashed out at the State government and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao leaving the farmers to their fate. Read More
3. Hyderabad : Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashanth Reddy has instructed officials and work agencies to commence construction of the 1000-bed Super Specialty Hospital at LB Nagar starting from May 26. Read More
4. Hyderabad : In a bid to enhance biodiversity and preserve the ecological balance, Telangana State has been actively implementing various measures. However, a concerning gap has emerged in the documentation of livestock, hindering the comprehensive understanding and management of this crucial aspect of biodiversity. The lack of proper records and documentation poses challenges for effective monitoring and conservation efforts, raising concerns about the State’s ability to sustainably protect and utilise its diverse livestock resources. Read More
5. Hyderabad : Senior officials in the Education Department and Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) find themselves at the receiving end of the complaints regarding Gurunanak and Sreenidhi institutions. Read More