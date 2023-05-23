Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates

1. Hyderabad: South Central Railway conducted a review meeting on the Safety of train operations across the Zone on Monday. Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, SCR reiterated that top priority should be given to safety and care should be taken to avoid shortcut methods which may cause untoward conditions in train movement. He also laid emphasis on night inspections and instructed the officers to carry out nighttime inspections in all sections on a regular basis. Read More

2. Hyderabad: The city is gearing up for a momentous occasion as the Telangana Urdu Working Journalists Federation (TUWJF) prepares to host a national conference on May 28.This event aims to address the pressing challenges encountered by Urdu journalists and explore the evolving landscape of Urdu journalism. With a focus on fostering growth and development within the field, the conference will delve into crucial issues faced by Urdu journalists across the country. These issues include the struggles encountered by Urdu writers, the need to adapt to contemporary demands of journalism, and other pertinent concerns. Read More

3. Hyderabad: 'Biodiversity Conservation is not only the responsibility of the government but every citizen should also shoulder it', stated Prof D Ravinder, Vice-Chancellor, Osmania University whicle speaking during the inauguration ceremony of the newly constructed Centre for Biodiversity and Conservation Studies at Osmania University. According to officials of OU, the centre was established as a Centre of Excellence under the MoE-RUSA 2.0 project in 2019 and is currently located in the Central Facilities for Research and Development building. The new building is a single floor 5158 square feet facility with ample provision for housing state-of-art labs for biodiversity, climate change and conservation research. Read More

4. Hyderabad: The Indian School of Business (ISB) has again been recognised for its exceptional executive education programmes in the Financial Times (FT) Executive Education Custom Rankings- 2023, released on Monday. Read More

5. Hyderabad: It has become a routine practice of a few private and corporate schools in the city to flout norms of the Education department and pressurize parents to buy books and uniforms from schools this year. The schools have increased prices of the items by 20 percent. Read More



