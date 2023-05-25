Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates

1. Hyderabad: The Customs Air Intelligence officers seized gold worth Rs 1.81 crore from a passengerwho arrived from Dubai at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on Wednesday. During the security checks, on a tip off, the Air Intelligence unit of Hyderabad Customs, RGIA intercepted the passenger who arrived from Emirates flight EK-524 at 3 am. Read More

2. Hyderabad: Realtors and businessmen have discovered an alternative method of dispensing Rs 2,000 notes by capitalising on the increasing sales in gold and jewellery shops within the city in recent days.

3. HYDERABAD: The North Zone team of the Commissioner's Task Force, along with Punjagutta police, apprehended two individuals on Wednesday for their involvement in cheating businessmen and builders by impersonating State Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao. The accused had set up a fraudulent organisation called 'Harish Anna Seva Samithi' and deceived prominent builders and industrialists.

4. Hyderabad: The Osmanaia University to get facelifted very soon in order to construct a new reading complex, one each for both men and women, six hostel buildings to setting up a new 4 MegaWatt solar power plant. The varsity is charting a new course for transforming University in the next one year.

5. Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy on Wedensday alleged that State Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao was putting pressure on the top officials to give exemption to the IRB company, which won the tender for the maintenance ORR at Rs 7,388 crore, for the payment of the advance.




