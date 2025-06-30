Tolichowki residents at end of tether over dug up roads

Hyderabad: The residents and commuters traveling in various colonies in Tolichowki are frustrated by the poor road conditions. The problem is allegedly caused by unfinished work.

It has become a daily nightmare for users to travel on roads, which have become danger zones after the civic body dug them up for carrying out works and neglected them later. With the GHMC being responsible for only the work that comes under its departments, residents of colonies – Surya Nagar, Aditya Nagar, Nizam Colony, Chhabra Enclave, MD Lines Brindavan Colony, Tolichowki etc. are suffering due to the inefficiency in the works carried out by the civic bodies, including the water works department.

Either the roads have been dug up for the works related to monsoon and left in the same state or have been left in a bad state after sewerage or water pipelines have been laid. “It has been about a month that the road has been dug, but no work has been carried out since then, and the residents are facing a lot of problems due to it which is also leading to the traffic snarls,” said Asif Hussain Sohail, a resident of Surya Nagar colony in Tolichowki.

The residents’ welfare association also gave a representation to the GHMC and water works department to complete the works as early as possible.

However, the work remains incomplete. “The water board department Managing Director instructed the concerned officers to complete the works including sewerage works, but there has been no seriousness by the circle officers and the works remain incomplete and left dug up,” added Sohail.

According to residents, it has been four years since the SNDP works were started and still going on in Tolichowki. “Almost all the colonies in the Tolichowki are being dug up for the works and left in bad condition. The road in our colony has not been restored and all our complaints go in vain. All the inner lanes in the colony are in a bad state which continues to plague residents and commuters,” said Syed Sahabuddin of Nizam Colony in Tolichowki.

A stretch on Seven Tombs road has become a dangerous area to drive on, as no restoration work has been done. If half the stretch is restored, it would be spoiled again due to the other half stretch works that are in progress.

“Works at many places is going on at a snail’s pace. The roads in areas where the works have been completed still remain dug up,” said Mohammed Nayeem, a resident. Nearly after three years, the road was finally laid in Seven Tombs – Tolichowki. However, work is going on near the Apple Hospital and Surya Nagar colony areas.

Moreover, several memes went viral on social media regarding the works going on in MD Lines, colonies in Tolichowki, and Golconda areas.