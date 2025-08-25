Tolichowki-Shaikpet stretch, other name for traffic snarls

Hyderabad: One of the busiest stretches in the city – Mehdipatnam – Tolichowki – Shaikpet has been witnessing traffic snarls that are turning worse by the day. Traffic snarls are reported every day on the 3-km long stretch, as 80,000 to 1 lakh vehicles pass through this stretch which connects the IT corridor and other nearby districts.

The residents of colonies located in this stretch are frustrated over the persistent traffic gridlocks plaguing their neighborhood. The congestion on the main roads has become unbearable, forcing commuters to seek alternative routes through inner lanes of the colonies, which not only worsens the situation but also results in a complete traffic standstill.

According to the residents, the congestion on both sides of the main road has led to significant chaos, making it increasingly challenging for numerous commuters to navigate this stretch which is creating a frustrating situation for motorists.

More than a dozen of colonies including Khader Bagh, Salar Jung, Vinoba Nagar, Ayodhya Nagar, PT Colony, Kakatiya Nagar, Al Hasnath colony, Nizam colony, mehraj Colony, Janki Nagar, Yousuf Tedki, IAS colony, Seven Tombs road in various colonies in Mehdipatnam and Tolichowki. And colonies in Shaikpet areas like Surya Nagar Colony and Aziz Bagh Colony are the worst affected.

Mohammed Asif Hussain Sohail, a resident of Surya Nagar Colony and member of Jubilee Hills Colony Association, said, “The residents in these colonies are facing difficulties in traveling as commuters are diverting to inner lanes to avoid the congestion on the main road.”

The residents spoke of several incidents reported in these colonies about vehicles parked in the inner lanes suffering damage due to the heavy flow of bikes and cars.

“This congestion is not only causing traffic gridlock but is also leading to significant harm to parked vehicles, particularly cars. Residents of these communities are experiencing considerable discomfort, with rising levels of noise and air pollution. Additionally, the elderly and children visiting the colonies’ parks are feeling increasingly frustrated by the situation,” added Asif Hussain.

Mohammed Nayeemuddin, a resident of Samatha Colony said that starting from Mehdipatnam to Tolichowki, civic works are going on by different departments. “The ongoing work on the main road is causing significant traffic jams, compelling commuters to navigate alternative routes through inner lanes that are also under construction. It is essential for officials to implement a phased approach to these projects to alleviate traffic congestion effectively,” said Nayeem.