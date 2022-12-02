Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates Today

1. The National Institute of Fashion Technology, Hyderabad (NIFT-H) is to provide an opportunity for students of class 10+2 for UG and degree final year for PG and their parents to learn about the bachelor's (undergraduate) & Master's (post-graduate) Programmes in NIFT in Design, Management & Technology.

2. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (HMWSSB), on Thursday, decided to act tough on commercial enterprises by terminating connections of those with pending bills of six months or more.

3. A day after her name figured in the remand report of Amit Arora in the Delhi liquor scam, TRS senior leader and MLC Kavitha said she is ready to cooperate with the ED (Enforcement Directorate) and was not scared even to go to jail.

4. The Income-Tax Department reportedly wrote a letter to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to probe further into the alleged unaccounted money seized from state Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy and his family members during the recent raids conducted by the I-T officials in Hyderabad recently.

5. Are private schools following the safety band security norms for children issued by the State School Education Department (SSED)? If the goings-on is any indication, the SSED is clueless. The reason: the SSED issued GO.36 on December 16, 2017, indicating steps the schools should take for the safety and security of children in schools across Telangana.



